JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 South African state rail freight group Transnet said on Monday it had awarded a contract for 95 electric locomotives to a group led by China's CSR Zhuzhou Electric.

The trains will be used in Transnet's general freight business, with the first batch to be delivered by December 2013, Transnet said in a statement.

The group said it would also seek to procure 1,064 locomotives in the next quarter at a cost of R35 billion, which it said was unprecedented in South Africa's history.

"The procurement will lay a platform for a 7-year strategic partnership between Transnet and their suppliers in the locomotive cluster," the group said.