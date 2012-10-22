(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 South African state rail
freight group Transnet said on Monday it had awarded a
contract for 95 electric locomotives to a group led by China's
CSR Zhuzhou Electric.
The trains will be used in Transnet's general freight
business, with the first batch to be delivered by December 2013,
Transnet said in a statement.
The group said it would also seek to procure 1,064
locomotives in the next quarter at a cost of R35 billion, which
it said was unprecedented in South Africa's history.
"The procurement will lay a platform for a 7-year strategic
partnership between Transnet and their suppliers in the
locomotive cluster," the group said.
(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by David Dolan)