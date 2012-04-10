By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South African state-owned
logistics group Transnet plans to increase its
capacity to haul iron ore from mines to ports by 56 percent over
the next seven years, its Chief Executive Brian Molefe said on
Tuesday.
Molefe also said Transnet, whose wagons carry 53 million
tons of iron ore currently, would increase its capacity to move
coal from mines to ports from 68 million tons to 97.5 million
tons over the same period.
Transnet recently tripled its capital investment programme
to 300 billion rand ($38.09 billion)over seven years to expand
infrastructure in Africa's biggest economy, where bottlenecks on
rail lines and at ports have slowed exports and economic growth.
Transnet moves commodities such as coal, iron ore and fuel.
($1 = 7.8759 South African rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)