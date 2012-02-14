JOHANNESBURG Feb 14 South Africa's port regulator granted a unit of logistics group Transnet a 2.76 percent rise in port tariffs for the 2012/13 financial year to boost the company's cash flows ahead of a planned expansion programme, Transnet said on Tuesday.

The state-owned group plans to spend a total of 300 billion rand ($39 billion) over the next seven years on expanding its port and railway infrastructure.

The tariff increase was granted to the National Ports Authority, a unit of Transnet. The logistics group has also applied for tariff increases in other parts of its business, which include pipelines and railways. ($1 = 7.7023 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)