JOHANNESBURG Feb 14 South Africa's port
regulator granted a unit of logistics group Transnet a
2.76 percent rise in port tariffs for the 2012/13 financial year
to boost the company's cash flows ahead of a planned expansion
programme, Transnet said on Tuesday.
The state-owned group plans to spend a total of 300 billion
rand ($39 billion) over the next seven years on expanding its
port and railway infrastructure.
The tariff increase was granted to the National Ports
Authority, a unit of Transnet. The logistics group has also
applied for tariff increases in other parts of its business,
which include pipelines and railways.
($1 = 7.7023 South African rand)
