OSLO, March 20 Oslo-listed rig operator Borr
Drilling has agreed to buy 15 drilling rigs from
Swiss-based Transocean in a $1.35 billion deal, Borr
said in a statement on Monday.
The letter of intent comprises 10 rigs from Transocean's
current fleet and five that are currently under construction, it
added.
Borr also said a group of investors had agreed to an $800
million share issue, and that the proceeds will be used to fund
the Transocean deal.
The new shares will be sold at $3.5 each, a discount to the
32.5 Norwegian crowns ($3.85) that Borr currently trades at.
($1 = 8.4491 Norwegian crowns)
