Nov 25 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX(RIG.N) has
formally dropped the upbeat language concerning its 2010 safety
performance in light of the Macondo well blow-out that
destroyed one of its rigs and killed 11 people.
In a filing with regulators in April, Transocean had
written of achieving an "exemplary" statistical safety record
in 2010, resulting in the best safety record in its history
"notwithstanding the tragic loss of life in the Gulf of
Mexico."
But on Friday, the offshore rig contractor submitted an
altered version of its annual report eliminating the positive
language on its 2010 safety performance to say simply it
lowered its rate of safety incidents across the global fleet.
The original wording attracted criticism from the media and
U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, leading Transocean to
acknowledge at the time it may have been insensitive.
The safety bonuses paid to Transocean's top executives,
totaling more than $250,000, were then donated to a fund to
help the families of the 11 workers killed in the April 2010
disaster at the BP Plc (BP.L) well. [ID:nN05121952]
