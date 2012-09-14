* Chevron output reached 78,000 bpd before spill
* Petrobras, Japan's Sojitz, Inpex will also lose output
* Chevron asking to restart output without water injection
* Transocean ban could hurt Brazil oil industry -ANP chief
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 Chevron's output
in Brazil will be less than half the production levels it had
before a November oil spill if the courts allow the company to
restart operations, Magda Chambriard, head of Brazil's petroleum
regulator, the ANP said Friday.
Production from the offshore Frade field, owned in
partnership with Petrobras and Japanese trading
companies Sojitz and Inpex, reached a maximum
of 78,000 barrels per day shortly before a November oil spill,
Chambriard told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
Based on Chambriard's estimate, the field, which was shut in
March after unexplained oil residue was found in the area, would
now produce less than 39,000 bpd of a heavy grade of crude.
At current market prices for Maya crude , a
benchmark for heavy oil, the cut represents a loss of revenue
compared to pre-spill levels of as much as $4 million a day.
Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, owns 52 percent of
Frade and operates the field. Brazil's state-run Petrobras owns
30 percent and Sojitz and Inpex's Frade Japao Group owns 18
percent.
Production would be lower because Chevron's request to
restart output in Frade seeks to produce without water injection
into the reservoir. Companies frequently inject water or unused
natural gas back into wells to increase pressure and force oil
to the surface.
Chevron and its drilling contractor Transocean, the
world's largest operator of offshore drilling rigs, face an
injunction banning them from operating in the country until
lawsuits seeking nearly $20 billion in damages over the November
spill are resolved.
While the suspension of Chevron would not change the
situation facing the company and its partners in Frade where
production is already stopped, the suspension of Transocean
could have serious consequences for Brazilian oil operations,
Chambriard said.
Transocean has 10 vessels working in Brazil, seven of them
for Petrobras, responsible for more than 90 percent of Brazilian
oil and natural gas output of nearly 2.5 million bpd. Petrobras
is using Transocean rigs to drill some of its most important new
oil prospects.
An ANP petition to quash the injunction was twice denied by
Brazilian courts in recent weeks.
The 3,400-barrel spill, less than 1/1000 of the Deepwater
Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, never reached
shore and caused no discernable damage to wildlife, the ANP
said.