Barclays sells Zimbabwe bank to Malawi's First Merchant
LONDON, June 2 Barclays announced the sale of its Zimbabwe bank to Malawi-listed First Merchant Bank on Friday as the British lender continues its exit from Africa.
NEW YORK Jan 14 Transocean Ltd : * Up 3.3 percent to $55.87 in premarket after the company said Carl Icahn had acquired a 1.56 percent stake and has a synthetic long position representing 1.7 percent of the issued shares
LONDON, June 2 Barclays announced the sale of its Zimbabwe bank to Malawi-listed First Merchant Bank on Friday as the British lender continues its exit from Africa.
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$531 million ($17.63 million)