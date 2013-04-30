April 30 Transocean Ltd, owner of the
world's largest offshore drilling fleet, said on Tuesday its
cost-cutting effort would yield $300 million in savings by next
year, as the company fends off a board challenge from activist
investor Carl Icahn.
Transocean said the estimated cost reductions - based on a
preliminary analysis - include the consolidation of facilities
and the streamlining or elimination of certain business
functions and processes.
"The company anticipates that certain shore-based positions
will be eliminated, a process that has commenced and will
continue over the next several months," Transocean said in a
statement, ahead of its first-quarter results next week.