April 30 Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, said on Tuesday its cost-cutting effort would yield $300 million in savings by next year, as the company fends off a board challenge from activist investor Carl Icahn.

Transocean said the estimated cost reductions - based on a preliminary analysis - include the consolidation of facilities and the streamlining or elimination of certain business functions and processes.

"The company anticipates that certain shore-based positions will be eliminated, a process that has commenced and will continue over the next several months," Transocean said in a statement, ahead of its first-quarter results next week.