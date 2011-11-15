GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
Nov 15 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX(RIG.N), the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, released figures on Tuesday that showed estimated out-of-service time for its floating rigs this quarter had more than doubled.
Earlier this month, the company warned investors of rising downtime for its rigs, along with lower-than-expected quarterly profits. Stricter regulations, along with bottlenecks among equipment makers, were combining to slow down the process of shaping up its fleet, Transocean said. [ID:nN1E7A216E]
But its fleet status report on Tuesday put a number on the problem, with 514 additional days of anticipated out of service time for a dozen of its ultra-deepwater, deepwater and midwater rigs, on top of the previous estimate of a total of 361 days.
On the plus side, Transocean reported a handful of new contracts for previously idle rigs and contract extensions at higher rates, including a five-month deal for the Sedco Express with Noble Energy (NBL.N) off Israel for the benchmark ultra-deepwater rate of $500,000 per day. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
