By Alice Baghdjian
ZUG, Switzerland May 17 Transocean Ltd
shareholders voted out Chairman Michael Talbert at the annual
meeting on Friday and backed a nominee of activist investor Carl
Icahn to replace him on the board of the world's largest
offshore drilling contractor.
But shareholders rejected Icahn's proposed $4-per-share
dividend and opted instead for the board-supported payout of
$2.24 per share, the Switzerland-based company said.
Transocean shares closed down 1.3 percent to $54.03 on the
New York Stock Exchange. The Swiss shares closed 1.4
percent higher.
Icahn, after disclosing his 5.6 percent Transocean stake in
January, campaigned to shake up the board and extract a higher
dividend that Transocean called "unsustainable," while offering
the $2.24 per share in response.
Icahn and Transocean spent the past few months making their
cases to investors by attacking the others' director nominees
and strategic plans. Transocean viewed the near-80 percent
shareholder support for its dividend, and the backing for its
two directors up for re-election besides Talbert, as a vote in
its favor.
"Their approval of the company's dividend and board nominees
is an endorsement of our balanced approach to value creation
which includes maintaining a flexible balance sheet
characterized by an investment grade rating on our debt; making
disciplined, high-return investments in the business; and
returning excess capital to our shareholders," Transocean said.
Transocean introduced its first regular dividend in nine
years in 2011, but decided to halt it while working through the
prolonged legal process to determine liability for the 2010 Gulf
of Mexico spill, which involved one of its rigs.
Icahn's dividend proposal received the support of 35 percent
of the shareholders.
Talbert, who Transocean had said would step down this year
no matter what, received 48.8 percent of the shareholder votes.
Talbert had aimed to stay on while the board found a successor,
the company said on Monday.
Talbert's exit marks another victory for investors targeting
the bosses of big energy companies. Last Friday, John Hess was
stripped of his chairman duties at Hess Corp, just a
week after Occidental Petroleum Corp Chairman Ray Irani
was voted out after two decades at the top.
Irani submitted his resignation to Occidental's board on
Friday.
YOUNG GUN
The new Transocean director is Sam Merksamer, 32, a former
hedge fund analyst and now a managing director of Icahn Capital.
He is a director at Icahn-controlled refiner CVR Energy
and a former director at utility Dynegy Inc.
Shareholders voted 69 percent in favor of Merksamer, despite
Transocean calling him "inexperienced" and questioning whether
he had time for Transocean given that he sits on five public
company boards and has a full-time position at Icahn Capital.
"We believe that the shareholders have today sent an
unequivocal and vocal message to the incumbent directors and
management, by voting out the chairman, that immediate
discipline must be brought to all fiscal and capital allocation
decisions," Icahn said in a statement.
"We expect that the newly constituted board will take prompt
action to deliver that sorely needed change."
Icahn had proposed two other board candidates to replace
Thomas Cason and Robert Sprague, but Cason got 74 percent
support from shareholders and Sprague received 56 percent.
Cason had been a director at GlobalSantaFe before its 2007
takeover by Transocean. Icahn had called the merger ill-advised.
Transocean responded by saying its investors enjoyed a 23
percent total shareholder return in the year after the
GlobalSantaFe deal, compared with 11 percent for peers, before
its shares were hit by the financial crisis and then the Gulf of
Mexico disaster.
Transocean's stock has fallen 66 percent over the past five
years, versus a 34 percent drop for Noble Corp and a 9
percent slide for Ensco. Seadrill, which
aggressively built rigs to upgrade its fleet, is up 54 percent
in that time.