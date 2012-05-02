* Q1 adj EPS xx cents vs xx cents expected by Wall St

* Revenue up 9 pct

* Shares little changed after-hours

May 2 Transocean Ltd , owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, reported a decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday due to the effects of various charges, while its revenue increased but came in just short of estimates.

Transocean shares were little changed in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

First-quarter net profit fell to $42 million, or 12 cents per share, from $310 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier. But the quarter included net unfavorable items worth $184 million, while the year-ago number was lifted by $139 million in net positive items thanks to the sale of a rig.

Items in the latest quarter included $118 million for an additional goodwill charge related to its fleet, on top of the $5.2 billion non-cash charge taken in the fourth quarter.

Other items were $62 million for an impairment of its drilling management unit ADTI and $32 million of impairments and losses related to two other assets sales.

First-quarter revenue rose 9 percent on the previous year to $2.33 billion, compared with $2.39 billion expected by analysts on average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Transocean said revenue efficiency, a measure of how much it actually earned against what it could have earned, fell to 90.4 percent from 91.9 percent in the fourth quarter after dipping below 90 percent the quarter before. The company is targeting a gradual improvement toward the 94 percent level of 2009.

Last month, Noble Corp and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, two top-five global rig contractors, beat profit expectations and saw strong deepwater demand ahead, but said the potential for higher costs remained a threat.

Transocean shares fell 1.6 percent in regular trading to $49.93, having lost 29 percent in the past year. Noble and Diamond are down more than 8 percent in that time, while Ensco Plc, which was due to report earnings later on Wednesday, had shed 6 percent.