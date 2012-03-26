Germany, California to tackle climate change together
NEW ORLEANS, March 26 Transocean Ltd , owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, expects to sell older rigs this year worth between $500 million and $1 billion as it steps up its effort to upgrade the fleet.
"We continue to pursue a broad spectrum of opportunities across the divestiture landscape: single asset transactions, packages of assets, single large-scale transactions," Chief Executive Steven Newman told the Howard Weil Energy Conference in New Orleans.
In 2011, Transocean ended up selling five shallow-water jack-up rigs and a swamp barge for a total of $163 million. Since the end of the year, the company has struck deals to sell three more jack-ups with a carrying value of $59 million.
A year ago at the Howard Weil conference, Newman signaled his intent to shed its less-capable rigs, and even raised the possibility of a spin-off.
Noble Corp has been attempting to execute a similar transaction with its lower-specification rigs, though it indicated last month it was having trouble pulling off a deal.
"While we continue to evaluate disposition options, we believe these units should provide a positive contribution to our overall results under current market conditions," Noble said in a statement. "We can provide no assurance as to whether any disposition transaction will occur or what form it may take."
