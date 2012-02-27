* Q4 adj EPS 24 cents vs Street view 20 cents
* Revenue rises 14 pct to $2.4 bln
* Takes $1 bln charge on Gulf of Mexico well disaster
* Takes non-cash impairment charge of $5.2 bln
* Shares rise 5 pct
By Swetha Gopinath and Braden Reddall
Feb 27 Transocean Ltd
took a $1 billion charge related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill, the clearest indication yet that the contract driller is
preparing to settle the case.
Shares of Transocean, owner of the world's largest offshore
drilling fleet, rose 5 percent on its solid quarterly results,
out on Monday, and the prospect of closing out a liability that
has loomed for nearly two years.
The long-awaited trial over the Macondo well blowout that
destroyed the company's Deepwater Horizon rig, which had been
working for BP, was delayed by a week on Sunday so the
parties could work toward a settlement.
"Though we're still interested in finding an acceptable
resolution that allows us to put all of the remaining
uncertainty behind us, we are well prepared to argue the merits
of our case at the trial which is currently scheduled to begin
next week," Chief Executive Steven Newman said on a conference
call to discuss the fourth-quarter results.
The $1 billion loss contingency associated with the Gulf of
Mexico spill will be adjusted to reflect new information and
future developments as they become known.
Barclays analysts said the market had expected a charge of
about $3 billion and, like many others, anticipated a settlement
amount emerging in the days ahead.
"We had thought there was a 50/50 chance for a settlement
before the trial but view the delayed trial start date as highly
encouraging," UBS analyst Angie Sedita said.
Transocean also took an estimated non-cash charge of $5.2
billion, or $15.83 per share, in the fourth quarter resulting
from goodwill impairment associated with its contract drilling
services unit.
Its fourth-quarter net loss widened to $6.12 billion, or
$18.62 per share, from $799 million, or $2.51 per share, last
year.
Excluding one-time items, it had a profit of 24 cents a
share, 4 cents above the average estimate among analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It was Transocean's first earnings beat since the Deepwater
Horizon disaster.
Fourth-quarter revenue rose 14 percent to $2.4 billion,
partly due to two semi-submersible rigs that Transocean added
when it bought Aker Drilling last year.
The company cited higher utilization, mainly for its
deepwater fleet, which had many rigs in the shipyard a year ago.
Transocean expects ample demand to absorb the few dozen new rigs
being built industrywide, with Brazil's Petrobras
likely to seek more soon and estimates for another 20 needed off
West Africa.
Transocean said revenue efficiency, a measure of how much
was actually earned against what could have been earned, rose to
92 percent in the fourth quarter after dropping below 90 percent
in the third quarter. The company expects a gradual improvement
back toward the 94 percent level of 2009, though it said that
could take several years.
Transocean said last week it would drop its dividend to keep
its finances in order, in the face of increasing downtime for
its rigs as they face tighter regulatory scrutiny following the
Macondo disaster.
Last week, rival Ensco Plc posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit while warning of rising
costs.
Transocean expects average operating costs to rise 6 percent
in 2012.
Transocean shares, which have lost 37 percent of their value
in the last year, rose 5.3 percent to $53.41 in midday trade on
Monday.