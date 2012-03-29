By Walter Gibbs
OSLO, March 29 Oil driller Transocean
has committed "serious violations" of maintenance and safety
rules in Norwegian waters, regulatory officials said on
Thursday, two years after a Transocean rig blew up in the Gulf
of Mexico.
"We found a lack of maintenance programs for a variety of
devices and components," said Oeyvind Midttun, a spokesman for
Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA).
The authority said Transocean, the world's largest offshore
drilling company, broke maintenance, fire-prevention and
emergency-evacuation codes on its Transocean Arctic rig, one of
seven the company operates off Norway.
"Serious violations of the regulations have been shown," the
PSA said, adding that Transocean's land-based systems for
scheduling and following up on repairs and distinguishing
between crucial ones and routine ones were also deficient.
The authority gave Transocean a deadline of April 26 to plan
improvements that must be implemented by Sept. 1 to avoid legal
sanctions.
"We are reviewing the document and will work with the PSA to
resolve all the issues," Transocean spokesman Guy Cantwell said.
In April 2010 a blowout in BP's Macondo prospect in
the U.S. Gulf of Mexico caused an explosion on Transocean's
Deepwater Horizon rig, killing 11 people and polluting much of
the gulf with oil.
Transocean's semi-submersible Transocean Arctic is at work
for Norwegian oil company Statoil in the Tyrihans field
in the Norwegian Sea.