May 7 Transocean Ltd , owner of
the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, will pay $432
million in shares to buy out its partner in a joint venture that
owns two ultra-deepwater rigs working for Reliance Industries
off India.
JV partner Quantum Pacific Management exercised an option to
sell its stake for cash or shares in February, and its choice of
shares became final as of May 6, Transocean said in a statement
on Monday.
The price of 8.7 million Transocean shares at $49.69 apiece
is net of Quantum's $454 million share of the JV debts and based
on a $1.64 billion fair value for the rigs, Dhirubhai Deepwater
KG1 and Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2. Named in honor of Reliance
founder Dhirubhai Ambani, they entered service in 2009 and 2010.
The KG2 set a record last year for drilling in the deepest
water depth - 10,194 feet (3,107 meters).
Shares of Transocean, which entered into the JV in 2007,
were 0.1 percent higher at $47.98 in midday trading on Monday.