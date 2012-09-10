Sept 10 Transocean Inc on Monday sold $1.5 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TRANSOCEAN INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.714 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.56 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/13/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 190 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.8 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.309 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.883 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/13/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS