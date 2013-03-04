Citigroup 2nd-qtr trading revenue trends tracking competitors -CEO
NEW YORK, June 1 Second-quarter trading revenue trends at Citigroup Inc were "in line" with recent descriptions by competitors, Chief Executive Mike Corbat said on Thursday.
March 4 Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he still plans to propose a $4.00 per share dividend at Transocean Ltd's annual meeting, even as the company, the world's largest drilling contractor, said it will restart payouts.
Transocean's board has recommended that shareholders approve a $2.24 per-share dividend at the annual general meeting on May 17. The total payout would be about $800 million, the company said. It plans to pay the dividend on a quarterly basis starting in June.
Icahn, who now owns 5.6 percent of Transocean stock, asked for at least $4 per share in January.
NEW YORK, June 1 Second-quarter trading revenue trends at Citigroup Inc were "in line" with recent descriptions by competitors, Chief Executive Mike Corbat said on Thursday.
* Park hotels & resorts inc. announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock