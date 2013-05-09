New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
May 9 Transocean Ltd : * CEO says sold 3 standard jackups in Q1, has only 4 left for sale; plans to
exit that market by year-end * CFO says outlook for revenue efficiency is unchanged at 93 percent despite
dip in Q1 * CFO says now expects 2013 capex of $2.4 billion, down from $3 billion, due to
changes in timing of payments on new rigs
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.