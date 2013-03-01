UPDATE 7-Trump under fire over expected global climate deal withdrawal
* Leaving the deal would take the U.S. years, Juncker says (New throughout, adds comments from EU's Juncker, Elon Musk and Mitt Romney, letter from senators)
March 1 Transocean Ltd, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, reported on Friday a rise in revenue and a higher-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter as more of its fleet was working, compared with a year ago.
Fourth-quarter net income was $456 million, or $1.26 per share, compared with a $6.2 billion loss a year before, due to writedowns and the estimated cost of the Macondo oil spill liability. Excluding items, Transocean reported earnings of 91 cents per share, compared with 82 cents expected by analysts, based on the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Leaving the deal would take the U.S. years, Juncker says (New throughout, adds comments from EU's Juncker, Elon Musk and Mitt Romney, letter from senators)
May 31 A Gabonese man who prosecutors say acted as a "fixer" helping a joint venture involving the hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC bribe government officials in African countries was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday.