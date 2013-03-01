March 1 Transocean Ltd, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, reported on Friday a rise in revenue and a higher-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter as more of its fleet was working, compared with a year ago.

Fourth-quarter net income was $456 million, or $1.26 per share, compared with a $6.2 billion loss a year before, due to writedowns and the estimated cost of the Macondo oil spill liability. Excluding items, Transocean reported earnings of 91 cents per share, compared with 82 cents expected by analysts, based on the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.