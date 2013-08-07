Aug 7 Transocean Ltd, owner of the
world's largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a
rise in adjusted quarterly profit as demand for its rigs
increased, and the company kept costs contained compared with
last year.
Second-quarter net income was $307 million, or 84 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $304 million, or 86 cents per
share, a year ago - when it took a $750 million charge related
to its Gulf of Mexico spill liability.
Excluding one-time items, Transocean earned $1.08 per share
in the latest quarter, in line with the average of analysts'
estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and up from an adjusted
profit of 72 cents per share a year before. Revenue in the
quarter rose 3 percent to about $2.4 billion.