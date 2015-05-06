HOUSTON May 6 Transocean Ltd., one of
the world's top offshore drilling companies, reported a
first-quarter loss on Wednesday as oil exploration and
production companies rent out fewer of its rigs because of
tumbling crude prices.
The net loss was $483 million, or $1.33 per diluted share,
down from a profit of $456 million, or $1.25 a diluted share in
the same period a year ago, before oil prices plunged 50
percent.
First quarter 2015 results included $881 million of one-time
items that hurt the company's bottom line as it puts some older
equipment up for sale or scraps parts of its fleet in a market
widely seen as oversupplied.
