Feb 26 Transocean Ltd, owner of the
world's largest offshore drilling fleet, said on Wednesday that
fourth-quarter profit fell 49 percent from a year ago, hurt by
lower rig utilization.
The company's net profit attributable to controlling
interest fell to $233 million, or 64 cents per share, from $456
million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.
The driller for the oil industry said about $34 million in
unfavorable charges affected its profit in the latest quarter,
and that its year-ago profit was boosted by $126 million in
favorable items.
Revenue rose marginally to $2.332 billion from $2.326
billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Shares of the company fell nearly 1 percent to $43.01.
Total fleet rig utilization dropped to 75 percent in the
latest quarter from 83 percent in the third quarter and from 79
percent a year ago. The company also said its contract backlog
was down to $27.2 billion in February from $29.8 billion in
October.
Some major oil companies have trimmed their capital budgets
in recent months to rein in spiraling exploration and production
costs that have irked some investors.
Transocean, which expects 2014 capital expenditures of $2.6
billion, said two ultra-deepwater drillships were in contract to
be built for $1.24 billion. They would be delivered in the
second quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.