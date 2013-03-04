March 4 Transocean Ltd : * CFO says Q1 revenue efficiency to be a few pctg points lower due to bolts

replacement * CFO says to lower liquidity target to $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion from $5-6

billion previously due to partial macondo settlement * CFO says up to 3 deepwater Transocean rigs could potentially go into mlp, but

investors would have to "wait and see"