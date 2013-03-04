BRIEF-Workday Inc files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed
* Workday Inc files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qLmiqF) Further company coverage:
March 4 Transocean Ltd : * CFO says Q1 revenue efficiency to be a few pctg points lower due to bolts
replacement * CFO says to lower liquidity target to $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion from $5-6
billion previously due to partial macondo settlement * CFO says up to 3 deepwater Transocean rigs could potentially go into mlp, but
investors would have to "wait and see"
* Workday Inc files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qLmiqF) Further company coverage:
* Cargill chairman and CEO David MacLennan says "Cargill remains fully committed to address climate change in its supply chains" Source text for Eikon: