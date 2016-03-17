(Adds details from decision, background, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 17 Transocean Ltd on
Thursday won the dismissal of an appeal by shareholders accusing
the owner of the doomed Deepwater Horizon drilling rig of
deceiving them about its safety practices prior to the 2010 Gulf
of Mexico oil spill.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the
lead plaintiff waited two months too long to sue over alleged
misstatements in an Oct. 2, 2007, proxy statement for the
offshore drilling company's merger with GlobalSantaFe Corp.
Shares of Transocean rose 3 percent after the decision was
issued.
Geoffrey Johnson, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, declined to
comment. Transocean and its lawyers did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Former GlobalSantaFe shareholders, who received Transocean
shares in the merger, said the proxy statement contained false
and misleading statements about the company's compliance with
environmental laws.
Led by the DeKalb County Pension Fund in Decatur, Georgia,
the shareholders sought to hold the Swiss company liable for
their losses after the April 20, 2010, explosion of the
Deepwater Horizon and blowout of BP Plc's Macondo well.
The disaster caused Transocean shares to lose more than half
their value within seven weeks.
Writing for the appeals court, however, Circuit Judge José
Cabranes said the Georgia fund did not join the case until Dec.
3, 2010, missing the three-year deadline to sue over the proxy
statement.
He said it did not matter that the lawsuit was originally
filed before the deadline, but by another shareholder that was
later dismissed from the case because it lacked standing.
The plaintiff "through minimal diligence" could have saved
its case by getting involved sooner and offered no justification
for its lateness, Cabranes wrote.
The Georgia fund had argued that the three-year clock began
to tick when the Deepwater Horizon exploded, bring Transocean's
prior misstatements to light.
Thursday's decision upheld a March 2014 dismissal of the
lawsuit by U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan.
Transocean agreed in January 2013 to pay $1.4 billion in
civil and criminal fines and penalties to settle U.S. government
claims over the spill.
BP has incurred $55.5 billion of costs for the spill. It
faces its own U.S. shareholder lawsuit in Houston federal court.
In early afternoon trading, Transocean's American depositary
receipts were up 3 percent at $11.56. Its shares in
Switzerland were up 3 percent at 11.11 Swiss francs.
The case is DeKalb County Pension Fund v. Transocean Ltd et
al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-0894.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)