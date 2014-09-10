OSLO, Sept 10 Charter rates for ultra-deepwater drilling rigs are now around $375,000-$500,000 per day, depending on specification, Transocean said in a presentation to a conference in Oslo on Wednesday.

The firm added that rates for deepwater rigs are seen around $300,000-$400,000 per day in the near-term.

Ultra-deepwater charter rates peaked around $650,000 per day last year. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)