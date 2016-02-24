(Adds details)
Feb 24 Offshore rig contractor Transocean Ltd
posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with
a loss a year earlier, when it booked $1.21 billion in
impairment charges.
The company's shares were up 5 percent at $8.60 in extended
trading.
Transocean's operating and maintenance costs fell nearly 40
percent to $794 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
The company in November forecast 2016 costs to be 25-30
percent lower on sluggish drilling activity.
Total drilling fleet utilization rate decreased to 60
percent in the quarter from 73 percent a year earlier, while
average daily revenue rose 4 percent to $422,800.
Capital expenditures fell to $665 million from $940 million
in the third quarter.
Net income attributable to Transocean was $611 million, or
$1.66 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a
loss of $739 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.68 per share.
Total revenue fell 17 percent to $1.85 billion.
Up to Wednesday's close, the company's U.S.-listed stock had
lost nearly a third of its value over the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)