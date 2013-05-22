GENEVA/LONDON May 22 The UK and French
governments are set to join a global initiative that will
require oil and mining firms to comply with new disclosure
measures aimed at reducing corruption, sources involved in the
process said on Wednesday.
The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has
stakeholders in the public and private sectors and requires
resource companies to disclose payments made to governments.
EITI terms are not legally binding, but member countries
that fall short of requirements can be suspended from the
process, leading to political embarrassment.
Britain, currently chairing the Group of Eight major
economies and home to resource firms such as Rio Tinto
and BP, has said that transparency will be one of the
focus areas for the G8 summit in June.
"They are joining for practice-what-you-preach reasons. It's
hard to tell countries to do EITI when you're not doing it
yourself," one of the sources said.
Global pressure to increase transparency in mining and
resources has been growing, and the United States has already
passed regulations that require U.S.-registered companies to
disclose payments made to governments for access to resources.
The American Petroleum Institute opposed the U.S. measures
and is challenging the regulations in the U.S. appeals court.
The EITI, supported by the World Bank as well as
resource-rich countries such as oil producer Nigeria, agreed to
a new global transparency standard at a meeting in Sydney on
Wednesday.
This aims to strengthen reporting standards by breaking down
data by payment type, project and company.