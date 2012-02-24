(Adds background)

HOUSTON Feb 23 Pilots stopped moving ships in and out of the major oil port of Houston late on Thursday due to fog, delaying 46 vessels that were inbound and 32 outbound, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The past several days have seen repeated bouts of fog along the 53-mile (85-km) Houston Ship Channel, which serves the ports of Houston, Texas City and Galveston.

The channel is lined with one of the world's greatest concentrations of oil refineries and petrochemical plants and many of the vessels slowed by fog are tankers.

Fog is a frequent phenomenon on the Texas Coast in winter and early spring, caused by warm, moist air passing over the cooler waters of the Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting By Bruce Nichols; editing by Andre Grenon)