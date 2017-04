HOUSTON Ships resumed moving outbound along the Houston Ship Channel on Tuesday afternoon after a one-and-a-half day halt due to dense sea fog which reduced visibility to unsafe levels, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Ship pilots serving the ports of Houston and Texas City, Texas, called a halt to transiting the channel on Monday morning. Pilots resumed steering vessels along the 53-mile (85-kilometer) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port at 1:30 p.m. CST (1930 GMT) on Tuesday.

About 50 ships were waiting to enter the channel on Monday afternoon, the Coast Guard said.

