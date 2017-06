HOUSTON Feb 17 Ships were running both inbound and outbound Friday morning along the Houston Ship Channel as dense sea fog released its grip on the 53-mile (85-km) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port for the first time in two days, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

About 36 ships were waiting to transit the Channel Friday morning, the Coast Guard said. Dense fog made movement along it unsafe early Wednesday morning, according to Houston Pilots, the ship pilots association for the Port of Houston.

Ship pilots called a halt to ship movement along the channel on Wednesday due to poor visibility. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)