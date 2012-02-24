HOUSTON Feb 24 Ship pilots resumed
guiding vessels along the Houston Ship Channel after dense fog
which had halted traffic to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port
overnight dissipated early Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Forty-seven ships were waiting to depart and 35 ships were
waiting to come into the port of Houston on Friday, the Coast
Guard said.
The large number of ships were waiting on Friday because
dense sea fog repeatedly formed in the overnight hours during
the past week along the 53-mile (85-km) ship channel.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba)