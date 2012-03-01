HOUSTON, March 1 Sea fog again stopped ships from moving along the Houston Ship Channel to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Forty-nine ships were waiting to enter the channel to sail to the port of Houston, and 15 were waiting to exit from Houston, the Coast Guard said.

Five ships were waiting to sail to the ports of Galveston and Texas City, with three waiting to leave those ports.

Ship pilots halted the vessels overnight after sea fog made visibility unsafe to navigate the 53-mile (85-km) waterway, according to the Coast Guard. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)