HOUSTON, March 13 Fog idled ship traffic on the Houston Ship Channel for a second day, said the U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday.

Twenty-three ships were waiting to transit the waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port at Houston, and 25 ships were waiting to depart, the Coast Guard said.

Ship pilots halted vessel traffic on Monday as dense fog reduced visibility to unsafe levels. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)