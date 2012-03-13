Sri Lankan shares hit near 2-week closing low
COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lankan shares on Monday ended at their lowest in near two weeks due to profit-booking in banking shares, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.
HOUSTON, March 13 Fog idled ship traffic on the Houston Ship Channel for a second day, said the U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday.
Twenty-three ships were waiting to transit the waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port at Houston, and 25 ships were waiting to depart, the Coast Guard said.
Ship pilots halted vessel traffic on Monday as dense fog reduced visibility to unsafe levels. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)
BEIJING, June 12 China will speed up the closure of small-scale coal mines and strengthen inspections on safer production over the next three years, a government plan released on Monday showed.