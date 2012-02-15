HOUSTON Feb 15 Eleven ships were waiting to transit the Houston Ship Channel on Wednesday morning due to delays caused by sea fog along the waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Ship pilots continued guiding vessels overnight along the 53-mile (85-km) waterway connecting the refining hubs of Houston and Texas City, Texas, the Coast Guard said.

Sea fog could thicken along the channel on Wednesday, according to weather forecasts, forcing ship pilots to halt vessel movement if visibility drops below safe levels. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)