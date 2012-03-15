(Updates with ships moving again)
HOUSTON, March 15 Ships resumed moving
through the Houston Ship Channel as to dense sea fog dissipated
on Thursday morning along the 53-mile (85-km) waterway between
the Gulf of Mexico and the busiest U.S. petrochemical port,
according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
About 25 ships were waiting in the Gulf to sail through the
channel to the port of Houston, the Coast Guard said
Ship pilots called a halt to vessel movement early on
Thursday morning, the fourth day pilots have stopped guiding
ships due to unsafe visibility because of fog.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba)