PARIS, June 5 French public passenger transport
group Transdev, a joint venture between water utility Veolia
and state bank CDC, will launch a new long-distance bus
service in France in July, executives told French media.
Called Isilines, the new venture will operate 17 new bus
lines from Paris to major regional cities as well as routes
between secondary cities, including Lyon-Marseille and
Strasbourg-Lille.
The initiative anticipates the upcoming deregulation of bus
travel in France, which is currently a near-total state
monopoly. The deregulation law is due to be voted on in July and
is widely expected to be passed.
It would scrap current restrictions under which operators
can only offer French routes if they are part of international
bus routes, and which limit the number of passengers who travel
only within France.
The French government expects that within a year of
deregulation, 5 million travellers will use buses annually for
intercity journeys, up from 110,000 in 2013.
Transdev France director Laurence Broseta told financial
daily Les Echos that bus fares for Paris-Marseille would be
15-25 euros. This would bring strong competition for France's
TGV trains, where a similar trip can cost 100 euros or more.
Transdev expects the new service to bring in revenue of 100
million euros ($112.4 million) per year by 2017, Transdev Chief
Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac told Les Echos.
Several other bus companies plan to set up new lines in
France, including French railways SNCF unit iDBUS, British
Stagecoach unit Megabus, Germany's Flixbus and Starshipper, an
alliance of small French transport firms.
Transdev, which had 2014 turnover of 6.6 billion euros, owns
and operates the French, Belgian, Dutch and Czech operations of
Eurolines, an international network of coach companies that
includes Britain's National Express and Deutsche
Touring.
Bus travel represents just 0.0005 percent of French
long-distance trips. In Britain, where the market was opened up
in 1985, intercity buses account for about 30 million passengers
a year and 4 percent of all long-distance travel, according to
French government data.
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Pravin Char)