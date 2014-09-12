BRIEF-Greenpower announces private placement of convertible debentures
ROME, Sept 12 Italy's transportation Minister Maurizio Lupi said on Friday the government has asked the board of state railway Ferrovie dello Stato to study the partial privatisation of the company.
Lupi told reporters the aim was to privatise part of the company excluding the rail network itself. He gave no details. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Philip Pullella)
* Lilly says got civil investigative demand from washington ag's office about pricing of insulin products, relationships with pharmacy benefit managers