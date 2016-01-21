By Byron Kaye and Toby Sterling
| SYDNEY/AMSTERDAM
SYDNEY/AMSTERDAM Jan 21 After decades checking
their rearview mirrors for the threat from rail and air
transport, truckers around the world are facing their latest
rival head-on: driverless trucks.
As companies from Toyota Motor Corp to Google
parent Alphabet Inc race to develop driverless
technology, trucking companies are seeing the potential to cut
costs by nearly half and improve safety.
Already in Australia, the world's most truck-dependent
nation, mining giants such as Rio Tinto are using
remote controlled lorries to shift iron ore around massive
mining pits.
Now the country's road transport companies are modernising
fleets to ensure that when their industry goes autonomous, as
early as the end of the decade, they are ready.
"I don't see this as disruptive necessarily, as much as a
natural evolution," said Sarah Jones, head of road transport
compliance at Toll Holdings, Australia's biggest trucking
company.
Toll, owned by Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd, has
already kitted out many of its 3,000 vehicles with
semi-autonomous gadgetry like lane-change sensors and cruise
control.
It will join other firms in April to watch a driverless
truck trial in the Netherlands, which wants autonomous road
trains sending cargo from Rotterdam, Europe's biggest port,
throughout the continent by 2019.
NEW ROAD RULES
The Netherlands is not alone. Singapore plans to trial
autonomous trucks while Canadian oil producer Suncor Energy Inc
has ordered a fleet of trucks equipped to go driverless.
The U.S. state of Nevada last year approved Mercedes-Benz
maker Daimler AG to undertake trials of its
self-driving trucks on public roads, following tests in Germany.
Much early work is focused on "platooning", where trucks cut
wind resistance and thus fuel costs by travelling in close
procession. A manned front vehicle controls gas and brakes for
the others using radio signals.
Testing of the other benefits expected from going fully
driverless - savings from removing driver compartments, air
conditioning and rest stops - will come later.
The cuts in wage and fuel bills could be massive. The U.S.
road freight business alone was worth $700 billion in 2014,
according to the American Trucking Associations.
"It's a huge productivity benefit, and that's before you
start looking at the impacts on road safety," said Gerard
Waldron, managing director of the Australian Road Research
Board, which is conducting autonomous vehicle testing and
estimates cost savings of 40 percent.
"You would also come to a conclusion that since 90 percent
of crashes and injuries are the result of human error, you could
put a fair dent in that sort of outcome as well."
Although self-driven freight depends on making the
inter-vehicle sensors and satellite positioning failsafe, the
biggest hold-up is expected to come from regulators.
Coordinating rules between different jurisdictions, whether
between U.S. or Australian states or European countries, is key.
Freight companies must also wait for resolution on
long-standing legal quirks, like a law in Australia requiring at
least one hand on the steering wheel, and a European law
requiring trucks to travel at least three seconds apart - too
long to make platooning effective.
Regulations on liability and roaduser safety will also be
required to clarify where responsibility lies if things go
wrong.
"It's not the technology that will set the roadmap, it's the
legislation and the standardisation of protocols," said
Lars-Gunnar Hedström, head of Systems Development at Swedish
truckmaker Scania AB, which is involved in the
Netherlands trial.
END OF THE ROAD FOR TRUCKERS?
Fears that thousands of drivers will lose their jobs have
been raised, but the industry has downplayed such concerns as
many countries struggle to fill trucking jobs.
In Australia, freight demand is forecast to jump 80 percent
by 2031 while the number of drivers is expected to stall,
according industry estimates.
"The whole time I've been trucking, the railways have been
going to replace me, but that hasn't happened," said Kelvin
Baxter, a former driver who employs 50 at his grain
transportation business in Australia's east.
"At the moment, our concerns are finding enough drivers."
(Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in MONTREAL; Editing
by Lincoln Feast)