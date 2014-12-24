Dec 24Transsignalstroy OJSC :

* Said on Tuesday that it has decided to convene EGM for Jan. 22, 2015

* The EGM is to consider proposals for the first meeting of the company's creditors regarding either introducing financial turnaround or imposing external management in respect of the company

* The EGM will also consider share capital increase of the company and appointment of general director

