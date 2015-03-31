(Corrects paragraph 7 to say revenue rose, not fell, 10 percent)

March 31 TransUnion, one of the largest credit bureaus in the United States, filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday for an initial public offering of common stock.

The company, whose competitors include Equifax Inc and Experian Plc, sells credit reports to lenders which use the data to assess the credit worthiness of borrowers.

TransUnion filed for an IPO in 2011 but withdrew the offering in 2012 after it was sold by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners and the Pritzker family to Advent International and Goldman Sachs.

Goldman and Advent own about 49 percent each of the company.

Reuters reported last month that TransUnion had revived plans for an IPO that could raise up to $1 billion this year.

TransUnion's filing included a nominal fundraising target of about $100 million. The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate the registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

The company's revenue rose 10 percent to $1.3 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2014. Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $12.5 million from $35.1 million a year earlier.

Global spending on big data and analytics services is expected to grow about 15 percent to about $52 billion between 2014 and 2018, according to research firm IDC.

TransUnion did not reveal the exchange on which it planned plans to list its common stock.

TransUnion listed Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith among the underwriters. (1.usa.gov/1Dkj4xZ) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)