June 25 Shares of credit bureau TransUnion
rose as much as 10 percent in their debut, valuing the
company at about $4.4 billion.
TransUnion raised $664.8 million after its initial public
offering of 29.5 million shares was priced at $22.50 per share.
The IPO came three years after private equity firm Advent
International and Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to buy
the company from Madison Dearborn Partners and the Pritzker
family.
Following the IPO, both Advent and Goldman will continue to
own more than 80 percent of the company.
Based in Chicago, TransUnion provides a number of
information services for businesses and consumers such as
consumer credit reports, risk scores and analytical services.
Goldman Sachs & Co, JPMorgan Securities LLC and Deutsche
Bank Securities Inc were among the underwriters for the
offering.
