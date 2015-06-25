(Adds details, background, updates shares)
June 25 Shares of credit bureau TransUnion
rose as much as 10 percent in their debut, valuing the
company at about $4.5 billion.
TransUnion provides a number of information services for
businesses and consumers such as consumer credit reports, risk
scores and analytical services.
The stock market listing comes three years after private
equity firm Advent International and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
agreed to buy the company from Madison Dearborn Partners
and the Pritzker family.
Following the IPO, both Advent and Goldman will continue to
own more than 80 percent of the company. (bit.ly/1Gz07Ep)
The company's shares rose as much as 11.7 percent to a high
of $25.14. TransUnion raised $664.8 million after the
29.5-million-share offering was priced at $22.50 per share.
The company, which claims to possess over 30 petabytes of
data, owns databases such as consumer credit information, driver
violation history, healthcare eligibility information, business
data and rental payment history.
TransUnion helps businesses analyze data related to its
consumers, verify identities and investigate potential fraud. It
also allows consumers to view their credit profiles, manage
personal information and guard against identity theft.
Global spending on big data and analytics services is
expected to grow about 15 percent to about $52 billion between
2014 and 2018, the company said, citing research firm IDC.
TransUnion, formed in 1968 as a holding company for railroad
leasing organization Union Tank Car Co, operates in over 30
countries.
The company counts some of the biggest banks, credit card
issuers, auto-lenders, healthcare providers and U.S. government
agencies as customers, and competes with credit agencies Equifax
Inc and Experian PLC.
Goldman Sachs & Co, JPMorgan Securities LLC and Deutsche
Bank Securities Inc were among the underwriters for the
offering.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)