NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - TransUnion Corp, one of the largest
credit bureaus in the US, has revived plans for an IPO that
could raise up to US$1bn this year, sources told IFR on Tuesday.
Advent International and GS Capital Partners, which bought
the company three years ago, are preparing to mandate banks on a
fresh attempt to go public, multiple market sources confirmed.
The company is expected to confirm shortly which banks it
has chosen to lead the IPO, which could launch and price in the
summer and is expected to raise at least US$600m but as much as
US$1bn, according to one of the sources.
Before it was bought, TransUnion had been prepping a US$325m
listing led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP
Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.
But that offering was withdrawn in February 2012 after it
was sold by then-owners Madison Dearborn Partners and the
Pritzker family.
The news comes as rival credit companies Equifax and
Experian, both publicly traded, have seen strong gains in their
share prices in recent months.
Equifax shares are up nearly 20% in the past year, while
Experian is up 11% over the same period and 17% in the past
three months alone.
Because of its publicly traded debt, TransUnion already
files public quarterly earnings reports. It will report
full-year 2014 earnings on February 26.
