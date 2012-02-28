(Add deal details)
SYDNEY Feb 29 Australian toll road
operator Transurban has raised C$250 million ($251
million) of maple bonds, Canadian-dollar-denominated bonds sold
in Canada, which it said was the largest such issue by an
Australian non-financial issuer.
Maple bonds are a relatively new instrument for Australian
borrowers, and are particularly uncommon for non-financial, or
corporate, institutions.
The offer by the toll operator's financing arm, Transurban
Finance Company, will pay a coupon of 3.368 percent to yield 170
basis points over the interpolated June 2018 and June 2019
Canadian government bond curve, joint lead managers RBC Capital
Markets and Scotiabank said in a statement on Wednesday.
The senior secured notes were priced at par and will mature
on March 6, 2019 though they can be called from December
2018, according to Standard and Poor's. Settlement is on
March 6.
The offer was documented under Transurban's U.S. dollar
European medium-term-note programme and is rated A- by both S&P
and Fitch and Baa1 by Moody's.
The funds will help pay debt and fund capital expenditure.
Proceeds will be swapped back into Australian dollars at a
rate of 6.657 percent fixed for the life of the notes, according
to the company.
The firm's next debt maturity is in April 2013, it added.
Corporate bond issues are relatively rare in Australia. They
make up less than 7 percent of the A$16 billion issued so far
this year in the local market, Reuters data showed.
($1 = 0.9958 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by John Mair)