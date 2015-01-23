UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Rural gets green light for up to $1 bln HK IPO -IFR
* Pre-marketing to last a week, bookbuilding set for May 15-IFR
Jan 23 Trasta Komercbanka AS :
* Decides to change internal structure of bank
* Says aim of structural changes is to extend functions of structural units, to improve quality of customer services and to modernize business processes
* Says changes will be finished by March 1 Source text: bit.ly/1y7B5b0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Australian shares fell to their lowest in two weeks, and logged their steepest weekly fall since early February, as a dip in oil and metal prices brought energy and material stocks lower.