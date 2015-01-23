European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Jan 23 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA
* Names Konstantinos Markazos new CEO
* Says Mr Markazos will replace Sotiris Theodoridis who resigned on Jan. 22, 2015
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.