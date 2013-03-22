By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, March 22
NEW YORK, March 22 Airfares to some of the most
popular U.S. and international destinations rose by 25 percent
or more last year, and June was the most expensive month to
travel, according to the website Kayak.com.
The costs of flights from North America to Lima soared 33
percent, London fares were up 30 percent and tickets to New
Orleans, Madrid, Munich and Sydney jumped 28 percent.
Data compiled by the website, which compares hundreds of
travel sites at once, showed a ticket to Paris, Beijing, Key
West in Florida and Hong Kong was 25 percent more last year than
in 2011, while the airfare to Toronto slumped 3 percent.
"We found that overall airfare increased 17 percent across
the board from 2011 to 2012," said Maria Katime, a Kayak
spokeswoman said.
"Toronto, of all the popular destinations that we looked at,
was the only one where the airfare decreased," Katime added.
Kayak did not analyze the reasons for the price increases.
Despite the jump in airfare to London, which hosted the
Olympics and celebrated Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in
2012, was the top international destination for North American
travelers, followed by San Juan, Cancun, Paris and Rome.
Gambling mecca Las Vegas topped New York, Los Angeles,
Orlando and San Francisco as the most popular U.S. city to
visit.
Destinations that increased in popularity in 2012 but did
not have hefty increases in airfare included Punta Cana and
Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Tokyo, Mumbai and
Nashville.
Kayak found that the cheapest flights were in January,
February, September and October for domestic flights, and
February and March for international fares. January was the
least busy month to travel.
The cheapest average airfares for domestic trips of up to
one week are for flights leaving on Saturday and returning on
Monday. For longer stays, leaving on Tuesday and returning on a
Wednesday can lower airfares by an average of 10 percent.
The website found the opposite for international trips.
Prices were 21 percent lower than average for passengers on
short trip of up to a week if they left on Tuesday and returned
on a Wednesday, and 9 percent lower for longer stays with a
Saturday departure and a Sunday return.
(Reporting by Pat Reaney; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Stacey
Joyce)