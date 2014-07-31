By Benet Koleka
| BAY OF PORTO PALERMO, Albania
BAY OF PORTO PALERMO, Albania Aug 1 In 1984,
when Albania was an isolated communist state in the same mould
as today's North Korea, a Mercedes in a convoy carrying a
visiting German official overheated on Mt Llogara, overlooking a
bay on Albania's rugged Ionian coastline.
Emerging from his car, Franz Josef Strauss, then
minister-president of Bavaria and one of the rare Western
officials to step foot inside Enver Hoxha's Albania, was struck
by what he saw.
"Virgin California," he remarked.
Three decades later, Albania's Bay of Porto Palermo, its
castle and its deep blue waters are one of the country's top
tourist attractions, featured on European newspaper and Internet
lists of places to visit for those with a taste of adventure.
Once host to military vessels and submarines, Porto Palermo
was closed to the public under Hoxha. It opened a couple of
years after communism ended in 1991 and Albania began its
white-knuckle ride to capitalism.
Nowadays, the bay takes its appeal from its seclusion,
situated just below a two-lane coastal road and as inviting to
foreigners as it was once forbidden. German, Czech and Hungarian
tourists lose no time in stripping off and bathing naked.
"No one bothers them; no one's around," said the bay's
caretaker, Klearko Koci. The area is rich in history, myth and
legend, part of a coastline blighted in parts by high-rises but
still unspoilt in others.
Just down the road, a tiny isthmus reaches out to a round
rocky island, between two capes embracing the blue waters on
both sides. On the island sits a castle believed by some to have
been built by the Ottoman Albanian ruler Ali Pasha in the early
19th century, surrounded by trees and bushes of vibrant colours,
contrasting with the deep blue.
The best view is from the balcony where Ali's young bride
used to comb her hair, Koci says.
LEGEND
"Seamen! Sail your ships inside the bay where there is no
wind. I was built by the Himara women to be kind to friends and
fierce to enemies. I belong to the Lord of sea and land, Ali
Pasha," declared a plaque that once stood on its gate.
Informed by local legend and song, Koci says Pasha built the
castle on the ruins of the Monastery of St. Nicholas. Foreign
scholars, however, say the structure was originally a Venetian
fort used to protect trade routes.
Whether the Lion of Saint Mark really featured on the lost
plaque will never be known unless it shows up one day. It was
stolen in 1997, when Albania plunged into anarchy with the
collapse of pyramid investment schemes and the country became
known as a Balkan Wild West. It's now a member of NATO and a
candidate to join the European Union.
Ceramic amphorae, used to carry oil and wine and found at
the bottom of the bay, show ships plying the route from Corfu to
Italy would stop at Porto Palermo, local diver Xhemal Mato said.
On the shallower side of the island, the seabed bears the
marks of fishing with explosives and mining of rock for mussels.
Built of stone, the castle lets in light through small
windows. Once past the main gate, visitors find their way to the
top or the balcony through arcades from a main hall. Directions
in Italian are a sign of its occupation during World War Two.
The well is still unexplored, the caretaker laments.
English tourist Danny Foster, visiting with his family,
wondered who fought whom and why, in such a tranquil spot. "It's
travel back in time," he said. "I never expected such beautiful
views. Too much to take in."
In 1803, Ali Pasha offered the castle and port to the
British Royal Navy. A British scholar wrote that it had up to
five cannons at the time, which meant the Pasha "did not see the
fort as important for him".
On a narrow strip of land connecting the castle to the
mainland, old, squat army barracks still bear the red-paint
slogans of the communist era - "Long live the Albanian-Chinese
friendship" and "Long Live the Communist Party of China and
Comrade Mao Zedong".
GRAND PLANS
Oak trees dot the top of a mountain rising steeply behind
the bay. Agave trees were imported from China and presumably
planted to discourage a landing from the air with their thick
pointed ends. Hoxha was notoriously nervous about the
possibility of a foreign invasion.
Unfortunately, Porto Palermo has yet to get the care it
deserves to highlight its treasures beyond the passionate tales
of a caretaker enchanted by his stones, trees and flowers.
Zamir Dedej, head of an Albanian NGO, works with the World
Wildlife Fund to protect the area, so it offers a sustainable
future in tourism. They see a second fish-growing operation in
the bay as an abomination since their secretions pollute it.
Auron Tare, the head of a newly created coastline agency,
said the castle and a kilometre-long underground tunnel built in
communist times will provide the main attractions.
"The Albanian government has plans to open up the bay of
Porto Palermo to tourism, specifically boat, yachts, pleasure
yachts, cruise liners who come around here but do not stop
here," Tare told Reuters.
The government has mobilised the army and volunteers to
clean up rubbish from roads and the beaches. At one southern
beach this week, a group of British tourists cleaned the beach
as locals sat in beach recliners.
At Porto Palermo, Dutch vacationer Agnes Kuijl, said her
family had come travelling on their mobile home via Greece and
had found both countries a great experience.
Other foreigners with vehicle-drawn homes had camped out on
the isthmus at Porto Palermo. Kuijl's family were bathing.
Such vacationers fit well with the new motto Albania is
using to promote itself to the world: Go your own way. "And in
Albania it's cheap," Kuijl said.
(Editing by Matt Robinson, Michael Roddy and Larry King)