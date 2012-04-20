By Victoria Bryan
| FRANKFURT, April 20
FRANKFURT, April 20 Sweeping landscapes, an
untouched coastline, whales and penguins galore and the thrill
of walking in the footsteps of famous explorers.
After a drop in tourist numbers in recent years, Antarctica
is gaining in popularity this year thanks to the recent
centenary of the South Pole expeditions and as people start to
feel more comfortable shelling out for a once-in-a-lifetime
trip.
British university lecturer Andrew Murray, 34, said a
long-held fascination with explorers, mountains and remote
landscapes had inspired him to spend around 3,600 pounds
($5,800) on a 10-day Christmas trip to Antarctica. He paid for
flights to Argentina separately.
"When I booked it, I thought what have I done? It is a lot
of money," he told Reuters.
He said it was worth it though, with highlights including
camping on the ice, seeing almost 50 humpback whales feeding in
the Drake Passage and getting up close and personal with Gentoo
penguins on a pebble beach.
"It's a place that has such an impact on you," he said. "But
a lot of people seem to put out of mind that it is possible to
do it."
Earth's only continent without a permanent human population
welcomes most travellers from the United States, Australia,
Germany and the UK, according to the International Association
of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO).
Around 25,320 people travelled to the continent during the
2011/2012 season, a drop of 25 percent on the previous year as
the global recession hurt bookings.
For the 2012/13 season, IAATO forecasts around a 10 percent
rise in tourists to 29,200, still well down on the near 46,300
that made the trip during the 2007/08 season.
BUCKET LIST
It is 100 years since Robert Falcon Scott made his fateful
journey to the South Pole, losing out in a race to Norwegian
rival Roald Amundsen. It was to be a journey from which Scott
and his party never returned. Scott died around March 29, 1912.
Nowadays, the journey is a lot smoother, with the majority
of visitors sailing in a comfortably equipped research ship from
Ushuaia in Argentina, down to the Antarctic Peninsula via the
Drake Passage.
The Scott exhibition at London's Natural History Museum,
which includes a life-size representation of Scott's hut and an
emperor penguin egg collected by the team in 1911, has proved a
hit with visitors, with over 50,000 people having already
attended.
Tour operator Wolters expected around 50 bookings
for this winter, and believes that number will rise
significantly for next winter.
"The Amundsen effect will probably be more evident in the
2012/2013 season," Wolters spokesman Timo Seghorn told Reuters.
"This is the kind of trip that you book a long time in advance."
The destination is also making it onto the "bucket lists" of
experiences people wish to have before they die.
A poll of travel bloggers by UK tour operator First Choice
recommended Antarctica as one of the top five countries to visit
were the world to end in December 2012, as predicted by an
ancient Mayan calendar.
Polar expedition specialist Quark, whose trips range
from $4,295-$29,995, is hoping to attract more families to its
tours. They mostly comprise couples and single travellers now,
which shows how the market has changed since the mid 1990s, when
the average tourist was an American pensioner.
"Tourists are more heterogeneous now, from the backpackers
to the millionaires and there are products catering to them
all," said Ricardo Roura, who advises the Antarctic and Southern
Ocean Coalition (ASOC).
While no country rules the continent, it is the subject of
inter-governmental treaties.
ASOC says it is the only non-governmental organisation
working full time to preserve the Antarctic continent and its
surrounding area and has called for more regulation as tourism
increases, such as that which banned the use of heavy fuel oil.
Roura said it was hard to determine the impact tourism has
on the region and its wildlife, especially when combined with
other factors such as climate change, although he cited one
"peculiar" example of an elephant seal apparently jumping to its
death from a cliff after being scared by visitors.
"There are difficulties ensuring compliance with
regulations," he said. "There are no 'park rangers' in
Antarctica."