AUSTIN, Sept 28 In Austin, flip-flop-wearing
University of Texas students mingle with coat-tie-and-boot-clad
state lawmakers and technology workers in jeans.
The Lone Star State capital prides itself on its slacker
vibe, but it's also the place where a college student named
Michael Dell once started a computer business and where Whole
Foods Market started and has its headquarters.
This fall, Austin will attract Formula One fans from around
the world, who will descend on the new Circuit of the Americas
racetrack southeast of town for a November Grand Prix.
The city that calls itself the Live Music Capital of the
World hosts blowouts like the Austin City Limits Music Festival
and the South by Southwest music, film and interactive
conferences.
But the ideal way to experience Austin, where the best
weather is in the spring and fall, is just to hang out.
Somewhere between the barbecue and the exhilaratingly chilly
waters of Barton Springs, you'll find bliss, even if you visit
during a sizzling Texas summer.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. - Check in to your hotel. You could stay in the heart
of hip South Congress Avenue at the zen-like Hotel San Jose, or
in East Austin at the Heywood Hotel, a modern boutique hotel.
Downtown options include the W Hotel (a new bronze statue of
Willie Nelson is just steps from the front door) or the historic
Driskill Hotel, built in 1886.
Grab a drink at or near your hotel: sangria at San Jose's
poolside bar, or a cocktail at the W or Driskill bars. From the
Heywood, grab a free loaner bike and ride to Hillside Farmacy, a
recently restored 1950s pharmacy that offers afternoon tea and
plates of cheese and marmalade.
7 p.m. - Enjoy dinner at Contigo, a restaurant inspired by a
South Texas ranch. Sit at an outdoor picnic table under strings
of lights and munch on crispy fried green beans and house-made
sausages while sipping a beer or El Pepino (tequila, cucumber,
mint, lime).
9:30 p.m. - Head to the bars in the Rainey Street area,
starting with Clive, a remodeled house with a cozy wooden
interior and white leather chairs.
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m. - Take a walk, jog or ride a bike on the trail
around Lady Bird Lake. Grab coffee and a pastry at either Jo's
location.
10 a.m. - Texas appreciation tour! Check out the pink
granite state capitol, which any Texan will inform you is taller
than the U.S. Capitol. Then head over to the Bob Bullock Texas
State History Museum, where you can see the late Texas bluesman
Stevie Ray Vaughan's well-worn "Number One" Stratocaster guitar
at the Texas Music Roadtrip exhibition until Oct. 14.
11:30 a.m. - It's time for a religious experience: Texas
barbecue. Arrive early to the JMueller BBQ trailer on South
First Street, before the meat sells out, and dig in to your
peppery brisket at the picnic tables. If you don't want
barbecue, there's another great option across the street:
Elizabeth Street Café. At this Vietnamese-French spot, you can
get a grilled octopus vermicelli bowl, macarons for dessert and,
if you want to linger, a carafe of mandarin mimosa punch.
1:30 p.m. - From the restaurant, walk over to South Congress
Avenue, where you can browse shops selling vintage and new
clothing, gifts and toys. Pick up some Texas footwear at Allens
Boots, where the friendly salespeople will teach you what to
look for in a boot.
3:30 p.m. - Grab your bathing suit and head to Barton
Springs Pool, a spring-fed oasis that many consider the soul of
Austin.
7 p.m. - After stopping by your hotel to clean up, head to
Uchiko on North Lamar Boulevard, the "Japanese farmhouse" and
sushi restaurant where you will have already made reservations
now that Top Chef: Texas winner Paul Qui has become a celebrity.
You'll drool over each artfully arranged plate of morsels like
diver scallop with tomatillo, kalamata olives and black lime.
9:30 p.m. - It's time to learn why Austin calls itself the
Live Music Capital of the World. Check the Austin Chronicle or
austin360.com for listings. If you're lucky, you can catch Kat
Edmondson, Gary Clark Jr., Grupo Fantasma, Quiet Company or
Carolyn Wonderland. But you can't go wrong at The Continental
Club, Antone's, or, if it's a nice night, Threadgill's. If you
want to hit the dance floor at a Texas honky tonk, put on your
new boots and head to The Broken Spoke.
1 a.m. - Hungry again? The waffles at 24 Diner are calling
your name.
SUNDAY
10:30 a.m. - Head out for Sunday brunch. The delicious and
inexpensive Mexican breakfast at El Meson on South Lamar
Boulevard - with house-made salsas and tortillas - may be
Austin's best-kept secret. Across the street is another tasty
brunch option: Olivia, a light-filled restaurant where the chai
French toast with peaches comes with mint grown in the on-site
garden. If you aren't in the mood for a sit-down meal, pick up
the most Austin of morning meals - breakfast tacos - at the
south location of Tacodeli.
Noon - Head to the intersection of West Sixth Street and
Lamar Boulevard, where you can peruse music from Texas and
around the world at Waterloo Records, visit the beloved local
bookstore, BookPeople, and ogle at the chocolate fountain and
walk-in beer cooler at the flagship Whole Foods Market store
below the company's headquarters.
2 p.m. - Beat the heat in an air-conditioned movie theater.
The Alamo Drafthouse - try the Ritz location downtown - is an
Austin favorite where you can order burgers and beer from your
movie seat. And downtown's Violet Crown is a sleek art house
theater and bar that offers snacks like hummus with pita bread.
